Video: Friends Reunited: Robert Dowd and Levi Nelson should be back on line for Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers hope to have two friends reunited this weekend.

Robert Dowd's impending return from injury means he and Levi Nelson will be back on the same line, as long as there are no repercussions in training this week.

Paul Thompson says Nelson, who played on the third line last weekend, has missed "his mucker."

The coach said: "When Levi is skating, getting the goals and playing with speed he is a threat against anybody.

"Dowdy will be back this weekend and I dare say I'll put the pair of them together because they work."

While the British winger is impatient to return, import forward Jonas Westerling is unlikely to be fit - he has a nasty groin pull.

Robert Dowd - on his way back

However, Zack Fitzgerald had done well in his place, especially on the penalty kill, said the coach.

Steelers play at Braehead Clan on Saturday; it should be Dowd's first game since being injured in the Continental Cup in early January.

Thompson played Andrea Valdix as centreman with wingers Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter last weekend.

"We wanted to see how that looked, we wanted to get Vally skating, when he is skating and going he is such a hard to contain."

Levi Nelson

That line has to be productive against teams like Cardiff Devils and Belfast Giants, he said.