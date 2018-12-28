Video: Evan McGrath says Sheffield Steelers must head towards the top four

Sheffield Steelers' two-goal hero Evan McGrath says recent performances against Nottingham Panthers and Belfast Giants has increased confidence in the dressing room.

The team is desperate to climb up the standings after a mediocre first half of the campaign.

Two goal McGrath

But McGrath says recent displays, including Thursday's exciting home win over Nottingham in which the centreman scored a brace, has had a big impact.

"I think it is a big confidence boost for us, we weren't too happy with our last five games segment, beating a good team like that is definitely very positive for us" he said.

The goal was now to head towards the top four and finish the 29-games left with a spring in their step pre-Play Offs.

Hear the full interview here.