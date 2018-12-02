Video: Coach confirms nasty injury to Sheffield Steelers player

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers coach Tom Barrasso has revealed Davey Phillips will be out for weeks after injuring himself tonight against Belfast Giants.

"He has got a broken wrist, he is going to be out for a sizeable amount of time" said the coach.

Davey Phillips

The coach said there was no malice in the check on the boards which led to the injury to the GB defenceman.

"It is unfortunate for Davey, he was playing good hockey for us" said Barrasso.

"He is a very important part of our defensive corps."

Watch the video to find out Barrasso's view on tonight's 4-2 win.