Video: Chequebook journalism shocker: The Star hands money over to Sheffield Steelers

Have your say

It's a story of money changing hands in a private back-room.

But it was all in a good cause as The Star set Sheffield Steelers' official Dave Simms a set of five questions on his beloved club.

At stake in the quiz was a crisp £20 note, to go in the pot for the charity 'Prevent Breast Cancer.'

Simms and three others are undertaking a charity walk this weekend to raise funds for the charity and show support for Vicki Thomas, wife of ex Steeler Mark.

But how many questions did Simms get right? Watch our video.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene