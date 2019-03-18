Video: Another big performance needed from Sheffield Steelers, says Mark Matheson ahead of Milton Keynes Lightning showdown

Sheffield may have beaten the top of the league team last weekend - but there are no guarantees they will beat the bottom of the division side this Saturday.

Steelers overcame Cardiff Devils at the Arena and are now preparing to welcome Milton Keynes Lightning.

Mark Matheson leads the way

MKL, with eight regulation wins out of 55, are dropping out of the division next season.

But they scored five goals at Manchester Storm last week and can enjoy hockey without any expectations on them, says Mark Matheson.

The Sheffield player assistant-coach, who does not know yet whether he can return to the ice this season following a foot injury, said last weekend's win over the Welsh "shows that when we are skating we can beat anybody in this league.

"They (Cardiff) are a good team, for sure, and they put the pressure on, but this time of year it is all about finding ways to win."

MKL are not easy pickings said Matheson - in fact they inflicted Steelers' first home defeat of the season on them back in September, in front of 9,252 fans.

"If anything, they have got nothing to lose" said Matheson. "They can sometimes be a scary team, they are playing with absolutely no pressure, so we not got to take them lightly. They are coming in here next weekend and it is a huge game for us."

During his time rehabilitating, Matheson has enjoyed joining head coach Tom Barrasso, running the team from the bench.

He said he was picking up as much experience as he could.

"I have enjoyed the player coach aspect I would welcome that opportunity again, for sure."

For the time being though his injury is "healing nicely" and he hopes to get back on the ice, preferably for the play offs.