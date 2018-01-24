Video: A great shot - and hungry around the net: the new Sheffield Steeler

Sheffield Steelers' coach Paul Thompson believes Eric Neiley can help his team in the goals-for column in the second half of the season.

The team's two seven-goal displays, against Guildford and Edinburgh, have certainly helped boost their overall output, although in the top five teams in the League four have scored more.

Great start to Steeler career: Eric Neiley

Neiley pitched in with a goal in each of his last two games, including his home debut, and one in the Continental Cup.

Thompson said: "He has got a great shot, he is hungry around the net, I can see that he wants to score. He is a typical scorer.

"He battles for his space around the net, as well.

"Everyone tells me (before he signed him) he scores his goals from five metres in and I felt we needed that.

"He is bringing that, he is more confident."

Thompson said it took a while for the American forward to get used to the big ice.

"He has never played on the Olympic pads before so positionally - it's just getting in the right spots.

"I think it is great - when you score on your home debut confidence just ripples through you again."

After the injury to Robert Dowd, The Star suggested the return of veteran Ashley Tait may be an option.

The coach confirmed he'd thought of Tait but said: "This is nothing against Ashley but I thought Cole (Shudra) and Liam (Kirk) deserve a little more improved ice time.

"As it stands right now we are quite happy with that...unless we drop somebody else, then we'd look at it (potential recruitment.)"