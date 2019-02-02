UPDATE: What is the injury problem keeping Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd out of the team?

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd is sorely missed whenever he is out of the line-up.

He was hurt during the 0-6 home defeat by Glasgow Clan and has missed two games since, at Manchester Storm and Guildford Flames.

The positive news is that the GB winger has a groin strain, rather than any worse underlying ailment.

The club believes he will be healed within three weeks, which means he will miss not just tonight's game against Guildford, but games with Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers.

And what about Josh McFadden?

The defenceman has missed the half dozen games.

Josh McFadden in action

He has a hamstring strain, but it is not as bad as the one that Eric Neiley encountered.

Hopefully, his return will be earlier than Dowd.

Any movement on incoming new players?

Steelers have been frustrated in the free agent market, so far. They may have to go with what they've got.

