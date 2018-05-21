UK ice hockey at the crossroads - important meeting tomorrow

Have your say

The short-term future of UK ice hockey’s top flight will be settled tomorrow.

The Elite League Board will discuss how many teams will compete - and whether the present Conference system will continue. Last season 12 teams battled it out, but the uncertain future of Edinburgh Capitals threw a spanner in the works.

With Capitals - or a potential new club in Murrayfield Racers - still not a done deal, it appeared Hull Pirates could fill the gap.

But Hull have unresolved questions over the future of their rink and have asked for a 12 months deferment of their application to join the big boys.

So that could mean an 11 team league, which could not be carved up into the current Conference format.

The Board will discuss the Scottish-only Gardiner Conference with Braehead Clan, Dundee Stars and Fife Flyers possibly playing each other more often to make up for Caps’ absence.

The group will be chaired by Sheffield Steelers owner Tony Smith.

