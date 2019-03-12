Twenty-goal Robert Dowd back on scoring form for Sheffield Steelers

Robert Dowd is back firing on all cylinders.

The Steelers’ winger ended a barren spell by scoring three goals last weekend, in the back-to-back series against Fife Flyers.

Speaking after his brace on Saturday night, he said: "It was nice to get a couple, I'd gone a few games not scoring, since I came back from injury, it's been a bit frustrating but to get that monkey off my back and grab a couple, it was a big relief, and obviously it breeds confidence."

He said missing the target or not getting opportunities was frustrating: "Because then you start changing what you do, even what you are doing is the right thing. You start second-guessing everything."

Dowd said it was all about keeping it simple and getting pucks to the net - and it’s working as the GB flyer is now the team's fourth top points scorer (20+15.)

He has missed 19 games with injuries this year and he and British team-mate Ben O'Connor would probably top the club's points charts if they had both been available all year.

Dowd is looking forward to Saturday’s challenge of playing Cardiff Devils, who have mastered his team so far.

To beat them they had to do the simple things right, he said.

"We have took them close a couple of times. We just have to do the right things, play solid defensively. If you shut them down offensively there are going to be mistakes made, it's a game of hockey, so anyone can come out of a win at the end of the day."

He described the champions as "very solid team throughout" adding they are in the position they are for a reason, but any team can win on any given night, he said.

As far as Steelers are concerned there is a good team-spirit, he said.

"They are a great bunch of guys, obviously it has not worked out for us on the ice this season but there is no bad blood in the room.

"Everyone wants to play in the post season, no one wants to go home early.

"Everyone wants to play that last game of the year - you can change your whole outlook of the year if you win that last one."