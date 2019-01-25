These are the players than can lead Sheffield Steelers towards the Play Offs
Sheffield Steelers are some 45 points shy of top placed Cardiff Devils.
It's been that kind of season. But the team is desperate to try and put together a series of wins, so they can enter the Play Off campaign in strong form. Here are my choices of the players that I expect to see lead that charge.
1. Jackson Whistle
Any chance of success this season depends on this man, goaltender Whistle. With Matt Climie out of the picture, he is already showing a rich seam of form.