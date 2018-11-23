The Brits at Sheffield Steelers hold the team together says Eric Neiley

Eric Neiley hopes to make a ‘Lightning’ contribution to Steelers' cause on Saturday night as he makes his season debut for Sheffield.

The winger has signed for the club from Milton Keynes Lightning and believes Steelers can mount a charge for the major trophies despite a poor start to the campaign.

Eric Neiley scores against Cardiff for Steelers

He begins that quest this weekend, against Manchester Storm. "I can’t wait to play on Sunday. I don’t think there will be any nerves, just excitement" he said.

"There’s obviously a lot of new faces around the room, (since he was at Sheffield last season) and with Tom (Barrasso) as coach. But the Brits are the glue to the team here so with them still around, it will always be a welcoming and enjoyable place to play. It is too early in the season to not have the goal of winning the League title.

"We just need to focus on ourselves in Sheffield and if we do that, we should put ourselves in a good position."

Neiley enjoyed his time at MKL.

"I don’t have a bad thing to say about MK. The season started off a bit in the wrong direction, but over the last week or so, the team seemed to turn the corner and I think they will be a dangerous team the rest of the year.

"I can’t say enough about the MKL fans and all the support they give the team. They truly make a home ice advantage.

"We had a great group of guys, and any time you change teams, it is tough. Players switch teams all the time, and I will still talk to and be friends with all of them.

"However, I enjoyed my time in Sheffield last year. With how the season ended in the Final against Cardiff, when I was given the opportunity to return and be a part of a team to bring some trophies home to Sheffield, it was an opportunity I didn’t want to pass up."

Neiley, a close pal and former linemate of on-form Steeler Justin Buzzeo, says he hopes to pick up where he left off at MKL in terms of performance level.

"I have been playing well. In MK, I was playing in all situations so that was good.

"I will just continue to play hard every shift and hopefully, the good things continue."