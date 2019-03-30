The bizarre schedule for two Elite Ice Hockey League clubs, Milton Keynes Lightning and Fife Flyers, this weekend

Have your say

Ice hockey fans should spare a thought this weekend for two Elite League clubs, who finish their regular season with a crazy schedule of travel and matches.

On Friday night Fife Flyers travelled to Belfast Giants, were pummelled 7-0 and then had to catch the ferry home.

At 7pm tonight, they face off at Glasgow Clan.

Less than 24 hours later, they host the same Scottish rivals at their own barn.

Three games in three nights - featuring two away games. It is fortunate for them, that they have already qualified for the play offs.

Milton Keynes Lightning are have a similarly torrid schedule - their final games in the Elite League before self-relegating.

Last night, they dipped 3-5 at home to Manchester Storm.

Today they travel to champions Cardiff Devils.

And on Sunday, they entertain a refreshed Sheffield Steelers, who have had no other weekend game.

Last weekend, Steelers coach Tom Barrasso said it was far from perfect that his side had to play at home at Saturday and then travel to Belfast by air and play on the same day.

But the fortunes of the Fife and MKL this weekend certainly put that into context.