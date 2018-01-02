Team bonding trips for Sheffield Steelers’ new boy

Sheffield Steelers’ new signing will have a unique opportunity to bond with the team.

Eric Neiley’s first two weekends will include away stays at Belfast (Friday and Saturday) and then a longer trip to Minsk, capital of Belarus, for the finals of the Continental Cup.

Coach Paul Thompson, have signed Nealey in the face of interest from Nottingham Panthers, Dundee Stars and Amiens of France, said: “I like what I’ve been told about him. In fact since signing him we have found out a lot more about his character and style of play and I’m even happier.

“It takes a while to settle in but having the next two weekends away from home in Belfast and Minsk he will bond with the group easily enough.”

The team boss added: “We are gutted to lose John Armstrong for a while but Eric joining us is a boost at the right time. I think he will bring us a little more grit and directness.

“I’ll decide where I play him in the week either as a direct replacement for John or maybe with some others. Remember we also have Tim Wallace back (from suspension) for this weekend as well.”

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene