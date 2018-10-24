Surprise move as Brendan Brooks quits Sheffield Steelers for Manchester Storm

Have your say

Brendan Brooks has left Sheffield Steelers for rivals Manchester Storm.

His short-term deal with Steelers ran out on Sunday.

Ryan Finnerty

And while coach Tom Barrasso doesn't appear to have a replacement on the cusp of signing, the American clearly didn't seek to prolong the deal.

That opened the door for Ryan Finnerty to come in for the 39-year-old Canadian's services.

It all sounds slightly odd - after all Steelers have had a lot of injuries in their forward ranks and Brooks has only iced nine times for the South Yorkshire side.

But Barrasso has made his first big call - so we'll see what happens next.

The coach thanked the player for his services and is looking for a "suitable" candidate to step into the roster.

On the positive front, centreman Evan McGrath will be back in the team for tonight's visit to Guildford Flames.

But Chris Lawrence is unlikely to dress again.