Sunday slaughter: Sheffield Steelers 0-7 Leksands

Steelers blew away the close-season cobwebs - and were then blown away themselves - at the end of eventful back-to-back games, against the aristocrats of Leksands.

Sheffield had beaten the same Swedes with a late goal from Evan McGrath, the night before (3-2.)

Steelers under the cosh: Pic: Hayley Roberts

His strike came after Jordan Owens and Robert Dowd had equalised at iceSheffield.

On Sunday, though, they were ruthlessly exposed in a penalty-strewn, bad-tempered affair.

So, as in a year previously, Sheffield had won their first game against bigger-budget Swedes, but run out of steam 24 hours later.

The home fans were out of their seats after 40 seconds when Jordan Owens raced clear- but he shot tamely at Jonas Arntzen. It was a sign of things to come.

Coach Paul Thompson

Echoing Saturday, they then had to spend energy penalty killing.

They kept their composure though and, five-on-five, were neat in their movement.

But they went behind, four-on-four. Josh McFadden's risky back-hand pass was intercepted and then despatched by David Rundqvist.

Sheffield's best effort to equalise before the break was placed wide by Aaron Johnson.

It was a similar story when Justin Buzzeo teed up Matt Rupert.

Steeler chances were few on the ground, so it was vital that someone stepped up.

Tanner Eberle snapped a shot across goal but it was glove-saved by Arntzen.

The goalie's right hand was stinging again when Robert Dowd fizzed in a shot.

But McFadden took a disputed high-sticks call and the Swedes doubled their lead.

Ben O'Connor, last season's top scorer for Sheffield, was part of the Leksands PP unit which saw Mattias Karlsson score.

Jackson Whistle, in formidable opening day form, was then rested in favour of Brad Day.

A fight between Ryan Martinelli and Erik Aterius brought extra spice. With a substantial height disadvantage, it didn't end well for Aterius.

But at least his side scored again, Thomas Olsen shooting around Day, followed by another from O'Connor, on his old patch.

As if to underline Steelers' lack of penetration, Josh Pitt blazed a breakaway wide.

Sheffield's discipline crumbled as the penalty box filled up once again.

A minute into the third, Linus Persson made it 0-5, adding another soon afterwards.

O'Connor again pressed forwad to join the shooting gallery - rifling in a seventh.

7-0, a night to forget in some ways, but plenty of lessons to learn too.