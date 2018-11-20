Steelers will try and avoid a successful return to Sheffield for Manchester Storm’s Brendan Brooks

Sheffield Steelers players enjoyed having Brendan Brooks on their books for a few short games.

But they don't plan on being quite so charitable when they meet up on Sunday.

Brooks scored a goal and an assist in his 11 games with Steelers and - a day before he left for Manchester Storm - said he felt the team had turned a corner.

He has yet to score for Storm and Robert Dowd hopes that is delayed further - until after the teams meet at Sheffield Arena.

"We seem to have had an unfortunate habit of having ex-team mates score against us, so we'll have to try to ensure it doesn't happen again this time" said Dowd, referring to players like Eric Neiley, Andreas Valdix and Matt Marquardt who have all had success against Sheffield in their new colours.

"I have played with him on my line for Great Britain and a (Sheffield) game or so after I returned from injury. He has a good player with speed and can score goals and get in dangerous positions."

Brooks was a breath of fresh air at Steelers - when the team was faltering under Paul Thompson's command he publicly rebuked the players and told them to "man up."

Things have picked up since Brooks was in a Steelers’ side that lost six straight games and Steelers are two places up the standings from Storm.

Only three points separate them, though, and Manchester have two games in hand. They host Cardiff Devils on Saturday.

Dowd, four-goal striker at Fife Flyers last Sunday, is certainly enjoying his line with Josh Pitt and Jordan Owens,

"Tom (Barrasso) put us together a few weeks ago and its worked quite well.

“Owens gets the puck up the wall and recycles it really well, I enjoy playing with him, we both like to get in the corners and create chances.

“We have a good understanding. Josh is a good offensive player who goes to the right areas to score goals. We have been trying to feed off each other' tendencies and it seems to be working.”

