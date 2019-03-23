Steelers on the rampage: Sheffield 4-0 Milton Keynes Lightning (latest)

Have your say

Steelers were hoping to wrap up thier play off place tonight in the last home league game of the season.

Milton Keynes Lightning, who had beaten Guildford Flames 4-3 on Friday night, had three lines and four defencemen.

Eric Neiley takes on MKL. Pic by Hayley Roberts

And they were overwhelmed in a 4-0 first session, the haul including a first-goal-of-the-season for Brandon Whistle.

Ex Steeler Andreas Valdix, said to have the worst plus-minus in the league courtesy of his hours of ice time with division's weakest team, was on the third line for the visitors.

While Steelers played winger Jordan Owens as a defenceman in a game completely dominated by the home team.

Sheffield bombarded MKL from the start, and nobody was a bigger threat than Robert Dowd.

He is never a player to give up on the puck when it is out of his possession.

And when Trevor Morbeck gifted him the puck, the gratefully tucked it home.

A superbly-placed wrist shot from Josh McFadden made it two before Dowd nabbed his second of the night.

But the Arena crowd were at their loudest when Whistle scored his first goal for the club, tucking in a Jonas Westerling rebound.