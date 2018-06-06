Steelers’ new boy can’t wait to sample pressure-cooker vibe in Sheffield

Newly-signed sharp-shooter Josh Pitt says he cannot wait to feel the pressure that comes with winning trophies.

The 26 year old Canadian forward has been signed by coach Paul Thompson to help end the sudden drought of last season, when silverware eluded them.

Sheffield is a club built on success - and patience can be hard to find amongst some of its fan base when things are not going to plan. But Pitt, who fits the coach’s desire to find players who are younger than last year’s average of 28.63 and potent in front of net, can’t wait for the challenge.

“I’d love to be able to come and win a championship” he told The Star. “Knowing that I’m coming to a team that is traditionally successful, and expects to be so, is awesome.

“I haven’t played on too many teams that have had that expectation, along with the ability to back it up. It’s always more fun when you’re winning, for everyone involved.”

Pitt will quickly gain admirers if he puts the effort in - goals or not. Arena fans do attach itself to players who work hard and cause mayhem in the opposition half - like Levi Nelson and Eric Neiley.

Nelson his considering retirement and his availability is not clear, while Neiley has left. The only other import forward signed so far is Mathieu Roy, who was joint top league goalscorer last season, tied with Matt Marquardt.

