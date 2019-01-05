Steelers' heads held high: Belfast Giants 5-4 Sheffield (overtime)

Belfast V Steelers
Belfast V Steelers
0
Have your say

Sheffield Steelers had to settle for an overtime point, despite a promising start at Belfast Giants this evening.

They lost a 2-0 lead, went behind themselves at 4-3 before losing in the sudden-death extra period.

The South Yorkshire team, at least showed guts, offensive style and fighting spirit, against top class opposition.

John Armstrong put Tom Barrasso's men ahead after a move featuring Mark Matheson and Robert Dowd.

And 84 seconds later Anthony DeLuca rattled in his fifth goal in three games to make it 2-0 at the SSE Arena, for Steelers.

Backstopped by Jackson Whistle, Sheffield saw the rest of the opening period out without conceding.

The SSE Arena tonight

The SSE Arena tonight

Giants, who were outshot 10-14 in the first period, stepped up the pressure.

And they halved the margin when Blair Riley scored from Jim Vandermeer at 29:52.

Then, with Jordan Owens serving a slashing minor, Belfast equalised through Kyle Baun at 33:07.

Owens responded 40 seconds later though by finishing off a Josh Pitt-Justin Buzzeo for Sheffield to take the lead again.

Steelers at Belfast

Steelers at Belfast

Giants had outshot their guests an astonishing 21-4.

Sheffield now had the task of further containing the League's no 2-placed club for the last session.

But they failed to stop David Rutherford making it 3-3 two minutes in.

And at 55;05, Belfast took the lead for the first time, Riley scoring, his second, unassisted.

In true Steelers drama, Robert Dowd equalised on a 6-on-4 powerplay, with goaltender Whistle pulled, at 58;47, to send the game into overtime.

Patrick Dwyer (unassisted) won it for the Northern Irish at 63:06.