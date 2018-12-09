Smash and grab victory for Steelers: Dundee Stars 2-3 Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers staged an astonishing comeback at Dundee Stars to claim two points.

They were 2-0 down with 66 seconds left, but levelled and won in overtime. It was a huge blow for Stars, who were about to leapfrog Sheffield in the table.

Former Steeler Matt Marquardt now at Dundee

Without Eric Neiley and Davey Phillips, Tom Barrasso's side had gone into Dundee aware that their last trip over the border saw them concede five goals, at Glasgow Clan.

And that defensive-minded attitude paid off in a 0-0 first period at Omar Pacha's side in which ex Steelers Matt Marquardt had threatened, early on.

Goalie Matt Climie and his shot-blocking skaters killed off the only power play of the session, with Jonas Westerling taking a high sticking call.

Steelers hit the ice after the first break with offence in mind; Jordan Owens was unlucky not to break his barren streak and Ryan Martinelli had efforts on Swedish goalie Pontus Sjögren.

Evan McGrath then turned on the style as he sent a shot at Sjögren's blocker.

Stars were given the advantage for the second power play of the night with Justin Buzzeo having to sit out for 'throwing the stick.' And they made the most of it with the opening goal from Francois Bouchard, the one time Washington Capitals draftee, at 36;26.

Steelers thought they had returned fire, but a review of their 'goal' went in Dundee's favour; they had 20 minutes to reclaim the evening.

Ben O'Connor took responsibility for dragging Steelers back, having two chances on the home goal. But Bouchard again put his stamp on the game, making it 2-0 to the Scots at 52:38.

Tanner Eberle hit the bar for Steelers, Barrasso called a timeout and pulled Climie for the extra skater. With 66 seconds remaining, they broke through, Buzzeo netting followed by O'Connor's dramatic equaliser with 30 seconds left. Buzzeo sealed the breathtaking win 38 seconds into overtime – a huge and unexpected lift for the visitors.