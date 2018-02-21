Simmsey column: Stop those nonsense rumours over Zack Fitzgerald!

Another three games in five days – can the Steelers win them all as they did last week?

Why not I say. Bring it on.

Zack Fitzgerald defends his net at Devils

The task is an extremely tough one but the Sheffield Steelers are in excellent form, especially at home with 10 wins in the last 11 games.

Steelers start with the reigning title holders and champions elect, Cardiff Devils on Wednesday evening - a match which ended by the time the Sheffield Telegraph went to bed.

The Devils really embarrassed the Steelers the last time the two teams met, in the Challenge Cup semi final, when they came from four goals down to knock Sheffield out of the competition.

This time though it was on home Arena ice and the Steelers havd players back in the line up, Andreas Jamtin, Colton Fretter and Miika Franssila, who were all absent from the side the last time the teams contested the puck.

Before the match, I couldn’t but think that it was time to send a message, time to deliver against the best side in the league – also there was the issue of South Yorkshire-born netminder Ben Bowns returns to Sheffield.

The goaltending battle between Steelers goalie Ervins Mustukovs and Bowns is one that ‘Moose’ had to win on Wednesday.

I do hope he did.

Then it’s a trip over to Belfast on Saturday evening and back to Sheffield on Sunday for a home game against the Fife Flyers.

Steelers and the Giants will both feel that injuries and suspensions have robbed them of a chance to attack Cardiff for that much sought-after number one position.

Will Sheffield and Belfast challenge Manchester Storm in a late rush for second place?

Defenceman Zack Fitzgerald has been the subject of some gossip and speculation over the past few days.

He has been a healthy scratch from the line up, over our last two days.

And what a load of utter nonsense has been written on social media sites in the days that have passed!

Firstly the club, the coach and the players all love the big American enforcer to bits – we all do, why wouldn’t we?

So all this talk on the web that the club has a problem with him or the coach has an issue with his is 100 per cent rubbish. I can vouch for that.

Remember we have five import defencemen competing for four slots on the roster.

The coach made a hockey decision; that’s what he is paid to do.

It doesn’t matter what I think, you think, or anyone else thinks.

The coach is paid to win games and he obviously selected the side he thought would do that.

To be fair he was right as well with three wins in five days last week.

I’m sure Fitzy will be back on the ice soon.

Opportunities will arise and knowing Zack as I do he will strive to grab his chance and prove his place.

As for the nonsense, let it end here and now.

It looks like Robert Dowd will be back soon, will it be for this weekend, well lets wait and see.

We have missed the Golden Child, he speed – his tenacity and of course that great shot.

When Dowdy does arrive will he be put back with Levi Nelson?

Interesting question as the lines are settled right now, Eric Neiley for one has taken advantage of Dowd’s absence – how can you move him?

Simple answer is you can’t!