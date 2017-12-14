Sheffield Steelers: Zack Fitzgerald ready to put the bite on teams

Zack Fitzgerald may have a few dental issues after stopping a speeding puck with his face.
But the super-tough Sheffield Steelers’ defenceman is champing at the bit to bet back in the team this weekend.
“I didn’t break my jaw, it’s just a few teeth” said the American.
“I had a bit of concussion but I’m alright now and will be back on Saturday.”
Fitzgerald says he is confident the wearing of a full face guard will give him extra protection should he get picked to play at Cardiff Devils on Sunday, and then at home to Fife Flyers on Sunday.
He re-joins a team desperate to pick up a win against a fellow Erhardt Conference team, as well as those further down the table.
Steelers had a confidence-boosting win at Dundee Stars on Wednesday in the Challenge Cup, quarter final first leg.
It was what coach Paul Thompson wanted to see after a home defeat last Sunday to Belfast Giants, which left the club in fourth place.
Thompson said: “I got the response I was looking for from the team. They have had much criticism recently. #
“But they haven’t shied away. They have got their heads down and worked harder than ever.
“The result (7-2) sets us up nicely for next Tuesday’s second leg at the Arena, we are confident we will progress to the semi-finals. We are unbeaten in the Cup so far this years, that’s a record we want to keep moving forward in the later stages as well.
“Now we have to carry the momentum from tonight into Saturday’s game down in Cardiff.”
FIXTURES
Saturday 16th December
Elite League
Braehead Clan v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm
Cardiff Devils v Sheffield Steelers - 7.00pm
Dundee Stars v Edinburgh Capitals - 7.00pm
Manchester Storm v Nottingham Panthers - 7.00pm
Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm
Challenge Cup Quarter Final 1st leg
Fife Flyers v Belfast Giants - 7.15pm
Sunday 17th December
Elite League
Cardiff Devils v Braehead Clan - 6.00pm
Coventry Blaze v Manchester Storm - 5.15pm
Edinburgh Capitals v Guildford Flames- 6.00pm
Nottingham Panthers v Belfast Giants - 5.30pm
Sheffield Steelers v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm
