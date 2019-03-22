Sheffield Steelers won’t be taking it easy against bottom club Milton Keynes Lightning

Sheffield Steelers are expecting a far from easy game on Saturday as they take on bottom club Milton Keynes Lightning, the side that has had only eight regulation time victories out of 55, are on a four-game losing streak and about to drop out of the Elite League altogether.

Team boss Tom Barrasso is acutely aware that MKL actually like playing at Sheffield Arena.

Aaron Johnson competes against MKL. Pic by Dean Woolley

They won 3-2 at the House of Steel in September and were narrowly edged out 2-1 in January - a game in which Sheffield had to hang on in the face of a final barrage.

The goals in that second night came from the Anthony DeLuca-Evan McGrath-Jonathan Phillips line which is currently on peak form.

The coach said: "Every time we have played Milton Keynes the games have been extremely close and extremely hard fought.

"We know they will give us a very difficult game in here (Arena.)"

After that, the team will re-focus for Sunday's Belfast Giants trip.

Barrasso said MKL's impending exit from the league won't have any bearing on Saturday's game as far as he or his players are concerned.

“I know they have had a difficult year at times for them, losing players in and out, but last time they were in here they gave us everything they had."

The game is the last league home game of the season.

The playoffs start a fortnight later.