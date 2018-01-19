Sheffield Steelers will need their ‘A’ game to quell Guildford Flames

Steelers will have to bring out their best form to beat the team one point and one place ahead of them in the Elite League rankings.

Sheffield entertain fourth-placed Guildford Flames at the Arena for the first time this season.

They beat them convincingly in September away from home, but the chances of a repeat of the 7-1 scoreline are remote, says injured centre John Armstrong, who scored twice against them.

“The last time we played against them they were not very good. We dominated all aspects of the game” he said.

“However, they may have just had an off-night because they are currently sitting ahead of us in the standings and have the most goals in the league. I think they have beaten every team in the league this season which proves that they are not a team to take lightly. We will need to bring our A game this Saturday.”

Flames’ ex Steeler Geoff Walker was handed a misconduct penalty last Sunday in Guildford’s 8-3 loss at Cardiff Devils. He has scored 22 points in 17 games for them.

Sheffield will be without Armstrong and Robert Dowd, along with suspended Andreas Jamtin and Zack Fitzgerald.

