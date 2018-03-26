Sheffield Steelers will make overtures to Canadian defenceman Mark Matheson

Steelers will be quick to offer Mark Matheson a new deal to stay in Sheffield, I understand.

Coach Paul Thompson is the first to admit the Elite League season has not panned out how he wanted - and to put it politely - some imports have made more of an impact than others.

But for me, Matheson has stood out as first among equals in terms of overseas players on the Steeler pay roll.

He looks every inch a 400-game AHL man.

Sheffield's second top points performer - behind only fellow defenceman Ben O'Connor - has not made it clear what his intentions are.

Thompson declined to comment in detail on the Canadian but said: "Mark has been fantastic for us however we are a couple of weeks away from making decisions.

"I would say he is a player who would shine on anyone's roster."

Former Rouen skater Matheson, at 34, may edging towards retirement - but his style of play and fitness would suggest at least one more season at EIHL level.

*Meanwhile Thompson confirmed that both Mathieu Roy and Andreas Jamtin are back in the UK today.