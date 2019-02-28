Sheffield Steelers will embrace the challenge of facing Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils in back-to-back games

Steelers' weekend fixtures may seem a daunting challenge to some - sixth place Sheffield are facing the two teams locked at the top of the table, Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils.

But there is no apprehension in the mind of Sheffield and Great Britain winger Robert Dowd, who can't wait to get at the division's pacesetters.

"It is a great weekend for us, we look forward to dates like that,” he said.

"Every game right now is a must-win and I think the last couple of times we have played both of those teams we have had some great outings and some great games against them so we are looking forward to it."

Champions Cardiff, whom Sheffield travel to on Sunday, are an established force in the sport, Dowd recognised.

"They have won the League in the last couple of years, they are a very strong team but we embrace battles like that and we look forward to it."

As for Belfast, visitors to Sheffield Arena on Saturday: "They are a great outfit and the last few times we have split results against them, and there have been great battles, it is looking good."

Asked about the need for consistency - Sheffield have won 25 lost 27 in the EIHL - he replied: "If we start stringing some wins together and get a bit of momentum going it is the right time of year to catch it (consistency.)"