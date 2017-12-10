Sheffield Steelers victims of fixture list break

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers' night off was a costly one for the club on Saturday night.

Their evening of inactivity saw them move from joint second in the table to fourth - although all the teams above them are locked on the same points.

Belfast Giants - who had been level on points with Steelers and are due to play at Sheffield Arena on Sunday night - beat Manchester Storm.

While Friday's league leaders Nottingham Panthers slipped up to reigning champions Cardiff Devils.

Cardiff, Belfast and Nottingham are all tied at the top on 31 points - an indication of how competitive the division is.

The Welsh club and Nottingham both have games in hand on Paul Thompson's men.

RESULTS

Saturday 9th December

Elite League

Coventry Blaze 4 Braehead Clan 3 (After Overtime)

Manchester Storm 4 Belfast Giants 6

Milton Keynes Lightning 5 Dundee Stars 1

Nottingham Panthers 1 Cardiff Devils 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 10th December

Elite League

Dundee Stars v Manchester Storm - 6.30pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Coventry Blaze - 6.00pm

Fife Flyers v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 5.00pm