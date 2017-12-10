Sheffield Steelers victims of fixture list break

Sheffield Steelers' night off was a costly one for the club on Saturday night.
Their evening of inactivity saw them move from joint second in the table to fourth - although all the teams above them are locked on the same points.
Belfast Giants - who had been level on points with Steelers and are due to play at Sheffield Arena on Sunday night - beat Manchester Storm.
While Friday's league leaders Nottingham Panthers slipped up to reigning champions Cardiff Devils.
Cardiff, Belfast and Nottingham are all tied at the top on 31 points - an indication of how competitive the division is.
The Welsh club and Nottingham both have games in hand on Paul Thompson's men.
RESULTS
Saturday 9th December
Elite League
Coventry Blaze 4 Braehead Clan 3 (After Overtime)
Manchester Storm 4 Belfast Giants 6
Milton Keynes Lightning 5 Dundee Stars 1
Nottingham Panthers 1 Cardiff Devils 2
FIXTURES
Sunday 10th December
Elite League
Dundee Stars v Manchester Storm - 6.30pm
Edinburgh Capitals v Coventry Blaze - 6.00pm
Fife Flyers v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.30pm
Guildford Flames v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm
Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants - 5.00pm