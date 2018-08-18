Sheffield Steelers v Timra: Injury woe for the home side.

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers went into battle tonight with little chance of wiping away the memory of last Sunday’s big defeat to Leksands.

They were without winger Robert Dowd, Mark Matheson and Matt Rupert against another Swedish giant, Timra.

Sheffield v Timra

Chris Lawrence couldn’t make his season-debut, either.

He arrived from Canada today but his kit failed to appear on the same flight.

The Swedish Hockey League side had already been favourites to win the pre-season challenge match - which will be fought out again at iceSheffield tomorrow night.

For coach Paul Thompson, it was the penultimate match of the pre-season, where he and assistant coach Matheson had been hoping to assess the efficiency of systems and the suitability of players to them.

Timra’s squad included Filip Hållander, recently by Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL but back with his home club on loan.

They are a super quick and slick outfit - it could be a long night ahead.