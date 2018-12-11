Sheffield Steelers v Guildford Flames: Away specialists ready for a tough battle

Guildford Flames players are intending to put a horror period behind them and cash in on their away form, when they visit Sheffield Steelers tomorrow night.

Flames, who are a point ahead of Sheffield in the league, were beaten 3-1 at home by Belfast Giants last Saturday. And in the middle period, the team ground to a halt; they were outshot an astonishing 22-4.

Now they hope to bounce back in the Challenge Cup quarter final first leg at Sheffield.

Coach Paul Dixon said the Giants loss was troubling because his team must learn to play at full pace for a full game against clubs with deeper benches - pointing at Giants, Steelers, Nottingham Panthers and Cardiff Devils.

"You have to be focused for 60 minutes; the attention to detail has to be there" he said.

Dixon said the trip to Sheffield would be a difficult assignment, but added: "The saving grace is our away form seems to be better than our home form.

"Hopefully we get a result - it is going to be tough, Sheffield have picked up in the last few weeks. They will have a big crowd behind them for the first leg, we will have to stick to the game plan and play for 60 minutes."

Steelers, who have been without injured Eric Neiley and Davey Phillips, have had mixed form, splitting their last four games.