Sheffield Steelers team spirit can overcome injuries says ‘Moose’

Ervins Mustukovs won’t be playing the injury card if Sheffield Steelers suffer losses in the second half of the Elite League season.

Robert Dowd and John Armstrong are out for months, a situation complicated by suspensions to Andreas Jamtin and Zack Fitzgerald.

But Sheffield’s brilliant goaltender says a unified team philosophy can overcome staff shortages.

“I think every team has injuries during the season” he said. “I think we are strong enough, when we are playing as a team.

“I just hope we won’t have any more injuries.”

The Latvian shut out Ritten Sport of Italy in the bronze medal game in the Continental Cup game at Belarus last Sunday.

And he is pleased with his own form (92.3 save%) although there remains some frustration at finishing third in Minsk.

“Maybe the tournament was not satisfying, but was not bad as well” he said.

“We wanted to win. We had a chance to win (against Yunost Minsk) when the score was 4-4. We were shorthanded, we got a two-on-one with three minutes left in the game. We missed. Then they scored just as our fifth guy came out of box. But it was good experience. We got stronger. I hope we will show that in our league games. I am happy with my form. I would like to take some goals back, but it is how it is.”

Steelers take on Guildford Flames, for the first time at home this season, on Saturday.

Mustukovs and his team-mates beat them 7-1 in Surrey. “This time won’t be that easy” he said. “They play way better now. They showed that with their results.”

Sheffield will hand a home debut to Eric Neiley. Asked what sort of an asset he will be “Moose” replied: “At this time when we have injured players we needed some help. And Eric should be a good fit for us. Games will show!”

FACTSPOT: Guildford Flames’ forward John Dunbar - who is only 5ft 8ins - is joint top scorer in the Elite League with 14 goals and 46 assists, (60 points in 41 matches) tied with Belfast Giants Sébastien Sylvestre.

