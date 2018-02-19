Sheffield Steelers' Swedish star snipes at League officials after two recent bans

Andreas Jamtin has criticised the standard of officiating and fairness of discipline measures in the Elite League.

The Swedish centre has had to sit out two bans recently.

And while the Sheffield Steelers' forward accepted his punishment for his first infraction, he feels the game is administered by people who are not completely au fait with the rules.

The one time Detroit Red Wings draft pick, who has played at a high level on both sides of the Atlantic, said he disputed a recent 'checking to the head' call.

"I think it is a miss in the call" he claimed adding that there was subsequently a further "bad call" from the Department of Player Safety disciplinary body, who suspended him for two games..

"They don't know about the rules, enough.

"Sometimes the ref needs to step up.

"The level here is a little bit up and down from the refs sometimes" he said saying decisions on some nights felt like they came from "a different rule book."

"I think the refs need to have some meeting and get together so they can have the same level at every game."

Jamtin will be in tomorrow's line-up to face Cardiff Devils - and hopes there will be more bite at both ends of the ice from his team.

"Sometimes I feel we can play our d-zone coverage a little bit better...a little bit tougher in front of both nets" he said.

"When we do that well some nights we play really good. When we are a little bit sloppy, not focused on the task...a lot of teams score on us in front of our net. And the same way we don't score in front of their net.

"We have got to be a little more sharp in those areas."

