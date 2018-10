Have your say

Jackson Whistle keeps the net for Sheffield Steelers tonight, against Coventry Blaze.

Coach Tom Barrasso brought in an import rival for the spot this week, in the form of NHL old-boy Matt Clime.

But The Star understands Clime will be watching from the sidelines tonight.

And if Whistle plays well and Steelers win, he'll almost certainly keep his place for Saturday's visit of Dundee Stars.