Sheffield Steelers’ starlet happy to take team-mate’s advice and move to Milton Keynes Lightning

Cole Shudra has revealed how Sheffield Steelers team-mates had encouraged he plays elsewhere to ensure more ice time and allow him develop quicker.

The 19-year-old has been loaned out to Milton Keynes Lightning for the season, the deal coming as part of a new two year contract with Sheffield.

The skater is looking forward to the move - but admits it will be strange taking on his home town club next season. “It’s great to know that I’m going to be in the league for two more years to develop and solidify myself for the future” he said.

“I didn’t expect it (loan move) but I’d spoken to some of the guys on the team and they suggested I go play for a team where I can get more quality minutes and more opportunity to develop in a higher role. I feel great about playing for MK, they have a new Arena a good, growing fan base and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to play for Lightning” said the GB U20 player.

“Last year they were a tough team to play against, they had great speed and always seemed to bury their chances, as some of the results showed, they had a great all around squad. I’m not too sure how I will feel playing against a Sheffield team, I have always played for Sheffield throughout junior and now professional, so I’m sure my first game against them, especially in the Sheffield Arena, will be pretty strange.”

Shudra is currently farming as a summer job at his grandad’s farm in Canada.

“I’ve been balancing that with going to the gym with the plan that Danny Mawer (‎strength and conditioning Coach) has given me for the Summer and I feel confident that I’m getting stronger fitter and faster, ready for the upcoming season.”

