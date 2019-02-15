Anthony DeLuca says Sheffield Steelers’ fans are a driving force behind him when he steps out on to Sheffield Arena ice.

The winger, recruited in November, was voted Player of the Month for January and is blossoming in his role for the team.

He is enjoying himself so much, he says he'd like to experience a full season with the club, next term.

"It is pretty obvious I like it here," he told The Star.

"The fans are unbelievable here, they pump me up and that's what get me going so obviously playing in front of so many fans like this - and such good fans - it is just a helper for me and my game.

"I think a lot of players think the same way. I think playing in Sheffield would be a really good thing for me next year."

Anthony DeLuca v Nottingham

DeLuca is happy with his form but is quick to apportion his success to the team ethos.

"I try to be creative, that is my style of game - it is not a personal thing, I think the team has stepped up.

"I really have all the guys to thank for that” he commented.

"I feel a part of the team and it is always nice for a guy coming in late it is hard to get in and have your part and do your role."

Steelers have two away games this weekend, at Nottingham Panthers on Saturday and at Coventry Blaze on Sunday.

Panthers are three places ahead of Sheffield in fourth spot.

Blaze have dropped to second from bottom, but have four games in hand over Steelers.

Many of their best moments this year have come from Ben Lake's stick - he is the EIHL's top points scorer with 61 points from 43 League and Cup games.

But Sheffield beat both theser rivals last weekend and will be looking to build momentum, despite the loss of defenceman Mark Matheson.