Sheffield Steelers slip a spot in the league table

Sheffield Steelers took a backward step last night, while not even playing.
Fife Flyers, who have been a breath of fresh air in the Elite League this season, beat Braehead Clan 6-3 in Glasgow to leapfrog Steelers into fourth place.
Flyers still have two games in hand on Steelers - and more importantly to them three on division leaders Cardiff Devils.
Steelers will try to improve their position tonight, when Colton Fretter will be back in their line up against Guildford Flames, who trail Sheffield by a single point.
Paul Thompson's men have been as high as third in the table only once since the first week in January.
FIXTURES
Saturday 17th February
Elite League
Belfast Giants v Edinburgh Capitals - 7.00pm
Braehead Clan v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm
Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars - 7.15pm
Milton Keynes Lightning v Manchester Storm - 7.00pm
Nottingham Panthers v Cardiff Devils - 7.00pm
Sheffield Steelers v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm
Sunday 18th February
Elite League
Belfast Giants v Milton Keynes Lightning - 4.00pm
Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers - 5.15pm
Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm
Edinburgh Capitals v Cardiff Devils - 6.00pm
Guildford Flames v Manchester Storm - 6.00pm
Nottingham Panthers v Braehead Clan - 4.00pm