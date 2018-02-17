Sheffield Steelers slip a spot in the league table

Sheffield Steelers took a backward step last night, while not even playing.

Fife Flyers, who have been a breath of fresh air in the Elite League this season, beat Braehead Clan 6-3 in Glasgow to leapfrog Steelers into fourth place.

Flyers still have two games in hand on Steelers - and more importantly to them three on division leaders Cardiff Devils.

Steelers will try to improve their position tonight, when Colton Fretter will be back in their line up against Guildford Flames, who trail Sheffield by a single point.

Paul Thompson's men have been as high as third in the table only once since the first week in January.

FIXTURES

Saturday 17th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Edinburgh Capitals - 7.00pm

Braehead Clan v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Dundee Stars - 7.15pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Manchester Storm - 7.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Cardiff Devils - 7.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm

Sunday 18th February

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Milton Keynes Lightning - 4.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Sheffield Steelers - 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - 5.00pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Cardiff Devils - 6.00pm

Guildford Flames v Manchester Storm - 6.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Braehead Clan - 4.00pm