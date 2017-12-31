Sheffield Steelers sign American forward in New Year's Eve swoop

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers have moved fast to replace injured centreman John Armstrong.

American Eric Neiley was confirmed as the new boy this evening.

The 25-year-old right shot leaves Adirondack Thunder in the ECHL to join the South Yorkshire club.

He steps in to the berth left by Armstrong who has a badly injured hand and will be out for weeks.

The forward won't play until the paperwork is complete - probably for the two Belfast Giants games ahead.

Neiley has had a handful of games in the AHL with Providence Bruins.

But Steelers have done well out of former ECHL forwards like Mathieu Roy and Levi Nelson...so the club is hoping he wil follow suit.

Coach Paul Thompson said he was "overjoyed" to pick up the kind of player he had been looking for - gritty around the net.

He said he would bring an edge, and as a younger player, would bring energy.

Steelers play at Manchester Storm tomorrow.