Sheffield Steelers seek a fifth amendment

Sheffield Steelers’ pursuit of a modest third place in the League - the highest they can attain - continues against one of the teams above them on Wednesday.

Steelers have been wedged in fifth place for the past 11 games.

And, briefly, they were in sixth before that, which was even more unfamiliar territory.

On Wednesday they travel to Fife Flyers, who are in third spot and full of confidence after wins last weekend at Dundee Stars and Belfast Giants.

Steelers may have something of an advantage as Fife play at Nottingham Panthers on Tuesday night.

And Sunday’s win at newly re-installed champions Cardiff Devils, with Brad Day playing superbly in goal, show Sheffield need to fear nobody.

Day will be back on the bench as Ervins Mustukovs returns. Initially it was thought the Latvian was injured on Sunday, but the club now says he was rested.

Davey Phillips is likely to be back from injury.

And there could be a significant boost the following weekend, with forward John Armstrong likely to be back.

He has been out with finger damage since the 5-0 win at Nottingham Panthers on December 27.

The centreman has missed 29 games in various competitions - disappearing from view at a time he was leading the scoring charts.

Despite the fact there is no news on Andreas Jamtin’s return from paternity leave, Armstrong’s re-appearance will increase competition for import slots.

