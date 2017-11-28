Sheffield Steelers sack former NHL man Andre Deveaux

Have your say

Andre Deveaux's underwhelming spell with Sheffield Steelers is over.

The player looked like he might make a hit as a re-born centreman with Sheffield Steelers.

But last weekend's displays by the 33-year-old put paid to his continuing employment and he was released today "with immediate effect" by the Elite League side.

Deveaux played six EIHL games and three in the Continental Cup since joining the club in October.

Steelers need to score more goals than they do - so suddenly the quest for a new attacker becomes as urgent as their mission to find a new defenceman.