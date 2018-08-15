Sheffield Steelers: Rocket Ron Shudra awaits the day son Cole plays against his 'parent' club

Steelers' legend Ron Shudra has a particular weekend marked out in this season's ice hockey diary.

September 8 and 9 sees his son Cole, on loan at Milton Keynes Lightning, play against Sheffield.

Winger Cole was sent out to Doug McKay's team to widen his experience.

And Dad thinks it is a good thing.

"It is a little bit different pressure-wise," said 'Rocket' Ron.

"Milton Keynes don't have the super-pressure there of winning five titles in a year sort of thing so maybe the opportunity to play a bit more will be there for him.

Ron Shudra

"There is not much pressure on Thommo (coach Paul Thompson) obviously to get him out on the ice and get him better throughout the year.

"If it helps him, he gets more ice, and it gets him to a level that he wants to be, and he can contribute to the bigger club the next year, then fantastic."

Shudra was impressed with the new-look Steelers' Saturday night win over Leksands, before the Sunday implosion.

Referring to the first match, he said the team was: "pretty impressive."

Cole Shudra, centre

He said goalie Jackson Whistle had "made some good saves, the 'D' moved the puck pretty well, the forwards looked lively and excited to be out ready to play and that's a big thing."

Tanner Eberle, signed from ECHL side Jacksonville Icemen "has got some great wheels on him. The Rupert brothers have got that little 'grindy' thing.

"It was interesting to see them out there on the six-on-five at the end, with Thommo putting that sort of pressure on them and they came through.

"There is some good youthful speed and some good hands around the net."

It would be easier to judge around October when they get "a few proper heavy-duty games under their belt" he added.