Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd likely to be out for weeks

Steelers' top scorer Robert Dowd is out of the Continental Cup - and could miss most of January's games at least back in the EIHL.

The Teesside flyer was hurt knee-on-knee on the wing for Sheffield in their 1-5 loss to Nomad Astana in Belarus tonight.

He went off after nine minutes and will likely go to a local hospital in Minsk either tonight or tomorrow.

Dowd described his situation as "not fantastic."

More tellingly he said that once he returned to Sheffield he expected it to be a "grind of a recovery."

He said he was massively frustrated by the injury, which came from an opponent who was kicked out of the game.