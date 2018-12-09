Sheffield Steelers rested for tonight's showdown at Dundee Stars

Have your say

Dundee Stars limbered up for tonight's contest with Sheffield Steelers with a comfortable win over bottom club Milton Keynes Lightning.

Steelers, without a game on Saturday because the Arena was being used for the Kell Brook v Michael Zarafa boxing show, remain in sixth place before tonight's match in Scotland.

Tom Barrasso's men are looking to chalk up their eighth regulation win in 26 league attempts.

RESULTS

Saturday 8th December

Elite League

Dundee Stars 5 Milton Keynes Lightning 2

Fife Flyers 5 Coventry Blaze 2

Guildford Flames 1 Belfast Giants 3

Manchester Storm 3 Nottingham Panthers 2 (OT)

FIXTURES

Sunday 9th December

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Cardiff Devils - 5.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Nottingham Panthers - 5.15pm

Dundee Stars v Sheffield Steelers - 5.00pm

Glasgow Clan v Manchester Storm - 4.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Fife Flyers - 5.15pm