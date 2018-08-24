Sheffield Steelers quit ‘squealing’ as tough fitness regime tapers down

Have your say

“Pig week” is coming to a close for Sheffield Steelers’ players.

That’s their name for the pig-of-a-week they’ve endured getting into shape.

Coach Paul Thompson said the focus had shifted from training “with a view for the rest of the season, to training for a game” - a reference to the September 1 opener at Nottingham Panthers.

Some have had to catch up with others in the conditioning stakes: the Rupert brothers for instance, who are taking part in an EIHL pre-season for the first time.

Brandon Whistle (foot) remains the biggest injury doubt.

But the absence of a game this weekend will be a bonus - the squad has been given Saturday, Sunday and Monday off.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene