Sheffield Steelers' prospect gets GB call-up

Teenager Liam Kirk has been picked alongside Sheffield Steelers team-mates Ben O’Connor, David Phillips, Robert Dowd, and Jonathan Phillips in a 28-man squad for their pre-World Championship training camp and two GB international matches against Lithuania next month.
The much-in-demand Kirk, 18, who has been scouted in the past few weeks by NHL representatives, will be available when GB host Lithuania in Milton Keynes on Saturday 14th April (7pm) and the following day, Sunday 15th April, in Coventry’s Skydome Arena (5:15pm).
After the games against Lithuania, the squad will be reduced to the 23 players who will represent GB at the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary from 22nd to 28th April.
Britain will play in Division 1 Group A following their promotion and gold medal in Belfast last year and will face hosts Hungary, along with Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland and Slovenia in the Papp Laszlo Sportarena.
Head coach, Pete Russell, said: “This was a tough 28-man squad to choose and a lot of talented players have been left out.
“But I am happy with the roster for the training camp and the two Lithuania matches next month.
“The competition for places in the GB squad is intense and that will continue to be the case ahead of cutting the squad to 23 players for the World Championship.
“We did something very special last year in Belfast and that will live long in the memory, but that’s behind us now and we will face five very, very good teams in Budapest."
Netminders
Ben Bowns - Cardiff Devils
Thomas Murdy - Cardiff Devils
Jackson Whistle - Belfast Giants
Defence
Dallas Ehrhardt - Manchester Storm
Steve Lee - Nottingham Panthers
Jeremy Lundin - Guildford Flames
Evan Mosey - Nottingham Panthers
Ben O’Connor - Sheffield Steelers
David Phillips - Sheffield Steelers
Mark Richardson - Cardiff Devils
Zach Sullivan - Braehead Clan
Paul Swindlehurst - Manchester Storm
Forwards
Ollie Betteridge - Nottingham Panthers
Brendan Brooks - Braehead Clan
Ben Davies - Guildford Flames
Robert Dowd - Sheffield Steelers
Robert Farmer - Nottingham Panthers
Luke Ferrara - Coventry Blaze
Mike Hammond - Manchester Storm
Lewis Hook - Milton Keynes Lightning
Liam Kirk - Sheffield Steelers
Robert Lachowicz - Nottingham Panthers
Ciaran Long - Manchester Storm
Matthew Myers - Cardiff Devils
Jonathan Phillips - Sheffield Steelers
Brett Perlini - Nottingham Panthers
Colin Shields - Belfast Giants
Ross Venus - Coventry Blaze