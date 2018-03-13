Sheffield Steelers' prospect gets GB call-up

Teenager Liam Kirk has been picked alongside Sheffield Steelers team-mates Ben O’Connor, David Phillips, Robert Dowd, and Jonathan Phillips in a 28-man squad for their pre-World Championship training camp and two GB international matches against Lithuania next month.

The much-in-demand Kirk, 18, who has been scouted in the past few weeks by NHL representatives, will be available when GB host Lithuania in Milton Keynes on Saturday 14th April (7pm) and the following day, Sunday 15th April, in Coventry’s Skydome Arena (5:15pm).

After the games against Lithuania, the squad will be reduced to the 23 players who will represent GB at the World Championship in Budapest, Hungary from 22nd to 28th April.

Britain will play in Division 1 Group A following their promotion and gold medal in Belfast last year and will face hosts Hungary, along with Italy, Kazakhstan, Poland and Slovenia in the Papp Laszlo Sportarena.

Head coach, Pete Russell, said: “This was a tough 28-man squad to choose and a lot of talented players have been left out.

“But I am happy with the roster for the training camp and the two Lithuania matches next month.

“The competition for places in the GB squad is intense and that will continue to be the case ahead of cutting the squad to 23 players for the World Championship.

“We did something very special last year in Belfast and that will live long in the memory, but that’s behind us now and we will face five very, very good teams in Budapest."

Netminders

Ben Bowns - Cardiff Devils

Thomas Murdy - Cardiff Devils

Jackson Whistle - Belfast Giants

Defence

Dallas Ehrhardt - Manchester Storm

Steve Lee - Nottingham Panthers

Jeremy Lundin - Guildford Flames

Evan Mosey - Nottingham Panthers

Ben O’Connor - Sheffield Steelers

David Phillips - Sheffield Steelers

Mark Richardson - Cardiff Devils

Zach Sullivan - Braehead Clan

Paul Swindlehurst - Manchester Storm

Forwards

Ollie Betteridge - Nottingham Panthers

Brendan Brooks - Braehead Clan

Ben Davies - Guildford Flames

Robert Dowd - Sheffield Steelers

Robert Farmer - Nottingham Panthers

Luke Ferrara - Coventry Blaze

Mike Hammond - Manchester Storm

Lewis Hook - Milton Keynes Lightning

Liam Kirk - Sheffield Steelers

Robert Lachowicz - Nottingham Panthers

Ciaran Long - Manchester Storm

Matthew Myers - Cardiff Devils

Jonathan Phillips - Sheffield Steelers

Brett Perlini - Nottingham Panthers

Colin Shields - Belfast Giants

Ross Venus - Coventry Blaze