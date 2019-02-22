Sheffield Steelers players will be donning the GB shirt at the Arena in April 

Sheffield Arena ice hockey fans will get the chance to see Steelers Jonathan Phillips, Robert Dowd, Jackson Whistle, Davey Phillips and Ben O'Connor after the end of the domestic season.

They are likely to be in the Great Britain squad to play KHL side Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday 28th April (7pm) in a World Championship warm-up game.

Tickets go on sale on Monday online via http://www.flydsaarena.co.uk or call the box office on 0114 256 5656.

Coach Peter Russell's team will also have three international friendlies, one against Italy the other two against Hungary, at Coventry Blaze and Milton Keynes Lightning rinks.