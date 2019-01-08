Sheffield Steelers’ players must improve their game-management if they are to reduce goals-against

Steelers' defensive players have been guilty of puck-watching rather than nullifying the movement of their opponents.

That's the assessment of coach Tom Barrasso after last weekend's twin defeats at Belfast Giants.

Sheffield have conceded more goals than all six teams ahead of them in the Elite League.

But Barrasso explained: "Our defensive break-downs are typically not from a lack of effort or poor positioning.

"Many of our issues revolve around staring at the puck, with a lack of awareness of the opposing players' positioning.

"Confidence and patience are extremely important in the defensive zone. We all must trust each other to do their respective job."

He said this week's priorities will include "some needed rest after the weekend."

On the ice, they "will focus on all aspects of our, with an emphasis on our, D-zone coverage."

Steelers embark on back-to-back games against third-from bottom Dundee Stars this weekend, the first encounter at Sheffield Arena.

They hope to record their first victory of 2019.

