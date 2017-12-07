Sheffield Steelers player sackings sends out a message to an inconsistent team

Mathieu Roy says when a player is cut from any club’s roster it sends wake-up call to everyone on the remaining roster.

Sheffield Steelers have ended the employment of two forwards, Brady Ramsay and Andre Deveaux in the last fortnight - at a time when consistency has been hard to find.

Ramsay seems to have been regarded surplus to requirements where as Deveaux did not bring the fair-minded and honest style of play - or team camaraderie - the club needs to keep in touch with the division’s leaders.

Winger Roy said employment termination reminds surviving players that nobody can rest on their laurels - professional sport is a business.

Asked about the first player’s exit, he said: “Deveaux came here, it didn’t work out with us.

“The team made a decision and everyone needs to look in the mirror and look at what can happen.

Mathieu Roy - seen it all before, but player movement is never pleasant

“It is part of the game. We are old enough to turn a page and look forward”

Asked if it was a warning shot, he replied: “Ofcourse it is, everybody thinks about their job - you never know what can happen.

“But I think we have a good group of guys and we’ll stick together and go all the way.”

Steelers who play Friday night at Braehead Clan said the team benefited from the dressing room appearance of injured Zack Fitzgerald, still feeling the effects of jaw and teeth issues.

“He is a big part of our team. It is hard when he is not there especially when we’ve got four or five ‘D.’

“It’s good to see him in the locker room, he brings a good vibe to the team, he is a positive guy.”

Roy, scorer of a brace last Sunday against Milton Keynes Lightning but in the unusual position of the club’s eighth top point scorer in League and Challenge Cup, expects a tough reception at Clan tonight.

They are fifth from bottom of the Elite League but are capable of springing a shock.

One player who will be looking forward to the game in particular will be Robert Dowd.

He has scored 13 goals and 13 assists against them in the two clubs’ 25 game history - more than any player other than the retired Jeff Legue.

Clan are six points and four places behind Sheffield in the EIHL and want to close the gap, especially after being shut out 3-0 by Nottingham Panthers last Sunday.

n New signing Miika Franssila arrived in Sheffield on Wednesday and will add speed to the blue line, according to assistant coach Jerry Andersson.

