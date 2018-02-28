Sheffield Steelers old boy plots a shock as Rob Dowd returns

Braehead Clan defenceman Christoffer Bjorklund believes his old team Sheffield Steelers must be the fall-guys this weekend as the Scots try and put their season back on track.

The Clan, who are in eighth place in the Elite League table, entertain Sheffield on Saturday having gone four games without victory.

And the highly-mobile Swede admits last Saturday’s 4-3 reverse to Dundee Stars was a bitter disappointment as they turn their attention to the next phase of their play-off push.

In an article on the Elite League website, the former Steeler said: “Last Saturday against Dundee was a very disappointing result for this club, it was a very big game and one we had been working all week for.

Bjorklund commented: “We need to move on from that and have total focus on our game this Saturday against a good Sheffield Steelers’ team.

“They had a big victory last weekend against Fife Flyers, so will be heading here full of confidence and looking to move back into the top four.

“Coventry Blaze and Dundee are right behind us in the league placings so we really need the points. It’s up to us to go out and do that.”

Fifth-place Steelers will be glad to see shooter Robert Dowd back on the wing, after weeks out with a leg injury.

Paul Thompson’s men, most of whom have had three days off from rink activities since the Fife win, should be bolstered by his return.

His drive and power on the flank should help Steelers improve their goal output.

While Sheffield put eight past an under-staffed Fife, at Sheffield Arena, they struggled in the two previous games in front of goal.

And Steelers have scored fewer goals than any other team in the top six.

Steelers always look to Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter for goals, and both of them were on target against Fife.