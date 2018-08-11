Sheffield Steelers' new generation start the task of preparing to win silverware - how will they compare with last season's squad?

One day shy of a year ago, Sheffield Steelers fans assembled at iceSheffield for the first pre-season challenge game of the season.
Levi Nelson scored twice against Swedish team Södertälje, Robert Dowd and Ben O'Connor the others.
Andreas Valdix was the best Swede on show, having a hand in all of the goals.
How things will have changed by the time Steelers open their 2018-19 campaign tonight at the same venue against another Swedish team, Leksands.
For a start, O'Connor will be on the opposition blue line, giving Sheffield fans the chance to see him in an entirely new set-up.
Last year, Sheffield handed debuts to seven imports - tonight there will be 15 new players wearing the Sheffield shirt.
While a sell-out crowd will analyse the new bunch, there will also be another interesting fixture going on down the M1.
Nottingham Panthers host champions Cardiff Devils.
The hockey season begins, right here and The Star will be following it all, as usual.
Here's a list of the pre-season games involving the EIHL teams, from tomorrow:
Sunday 12th August
Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm
Sheffield Steelers v Leksands IF (Sweden) - 5.00pm
Saturday 18th August
Cardiff Devils v HK Poprad (Slovakia) - 7.00pm
Glasgow Clan v Fischtown Pinguins (Germany) - 7.00pm
Nottingham Panthers v Dresdner Eislowen (Germany) - 7.00pm
Sheffield Steelers v Timra IK (Sweden) - 7.00pm
Sunday 19th August
Cardiff Devils v HK Poprad (Slovakia) - 6.00pm
Glasgow Clan v Dresdner Eislowen (Germany) - 6.00pm
Nottingham Panthers v Fischtown Pinguins (Germany) - 4.00pm
Sheffield Steelers v Timra IK (Sweden) - 5.00pm
Tuesday 21st August
Manchester Storm v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 7.30pm
Thursday 23rd August
Fife Flyers v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 7.30pm
Saturday 25th August
Belfast Giants v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 7.00pm
Cardiff Devils v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm
Glasgow Clan v MAC Budapest (Hungary) - 7.00pm
Fife Flyers v Aalborg Pirates (Denmark) - 7.15pm
Manchester Storm v Odense Bulldogs (Denmark) - 7.15pm
Nottingham Panthers v Stavanger Oilers (Norway) - 7.00pm
Sunday 26th August
Belfast Giants v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 4.00pm
Coventry Blaze v Cardiff Devils - 5.15pm
Glasgow Clan v Stavanger Oilers (Norway) - 6.00pm
Fife Flyers v Odense Bulldogs (Denmark) - 6.30pm
Manchester Storm v Aaolborg Pirates (Denmark) - 5.30pm
Nottingham Panthers v MAC Budapest (Hungary) - 4.00pm
Wednesday 29th August
Coventry Blaze v Milton Keynes Lightning - 7.30pm
Saturday 1st September
Coventry Blaze v Amiens (France) - 7.00pm
Dundee Stars v EHC Frieburg (Germany) - 7.00pm
Fife Flyers v Eisperatin Crimmitschau (Germany) - 7.15pm
Manchester Storm v Tolzer Lowen (Germany) - 7.00pm
Milton Keynes Lightning v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm
Sunday 2nd September
Coventry Blaze v Amiens (France)
Dundee Stars v EHC Frieburg (Germany) - 5.00pm
Fife Flyers v Tolzer Lowen (Germany) - 6.30pm
Guildford Flames v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm
Manchester Storm v Eisperatin Crimmitschau (Germany) - 5.30pm
Wednesday 5th September
Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.30pm