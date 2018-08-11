Sheffield Steelers' new generation start the task of preparing to win silverware - how will they compare with last season's squad?

Have your say

One day shy of a year ago, Sheffield Steelers fans assembled at iceSheffield for the first pre-season challenge game of the season.

Levi Nelson scored twice against Swedish team Södertälje, Robert Dowd and Ben O'Connor the others.

Andreas Valdix was the best Swede on show, having a hand in all of the goals.

How things will have changed by the time Steelers open their 2018-19 campaign tonight at the same venue against another Swedish team, Leksands.

For a start, O'Connor will be on the opposition blue line, giving Sheffield fans the chance to see him in an entirely new set-up.

Last year, Sheffield handed debuts to seven imports - tonight there will be 15 new players wearing the Sheffield shirt.

Levi Nelson, in what turned out to be his last season

While a sell-out crowd will analyse the new bunch, there will also be another interesting fixture going on down the M1.

Nottingham Panthers host champions Cardiff Devils.

The hockey season begins, right here and The Star will be following it all, as usual.

Here's a list of the pre-season games involving the EIHL teams, from tomorrow:

Sunday 12th August

Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Leksands IF (Sweden) - 5.00pm

Saturday 18th August

Cardiff Devils v HK Poprad (Slovakia) - 7.00pm

Glasgow Clan v Fischtown Pinguins (Germany) - 7.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Dresdner Eislowen (Germany) - 7.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Timra IK (Sweden) - 7.00pm

Sunday 19th August

Cardiff Devils v HK Poprad (Slovakia) - 6.00pm

Glasgow Clan v Dresdner Eislowen (Germany) - 6.00pm

Nottingham Panthers v Fischtown Pinguins (Germany) - 4.00pm

Sheffield Steelers v Timra IK (Sweden) - 5.00pm

Tuesday 21st August

Manchester Storm v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 7.30pm

Thursday 23rd August

Fife Flyers v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 7.30pm

Saturday 25th August

Belfast Giants v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 7.00pm

Cardiff Devils v Coventry Blaze - 7.00pm

Glasgow Clan v MAC Budapest (Hungary) - 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Aalborg Pirates (Denmark) - 7.15pm

Manchester Storm v Odense Bulldogs (Denmark) - 7.15pm

Nottingham Panthers v Stavanger Oilers (Norway) - 7.00pm

Sunday 26th August

Belfast Giants v Manitoba Bisons (Canada) - 4.00pm

Coventry Blaze v Cardiff Devils - 5.15pm

Glasgow Clan v Stavanger Oilers (Norway) - 6.00pm

Fife Flyers v Odense Bulldogs (Denmark) - 6.30pm

Manchester Storm v Aaolborg Pirates (Denmark) - 5.30pm

Nottingham Panthers v MAC Budapest (Hungary) - 4.00pm

Wednesday 29th August

Coventry Blaze v Milton Keynes Lightning - 7.30pm

Saturday 1st September

Coventry Blaze v Amiens (France) - 7.00pm

Dundee Stars v EHC Frieburg (Germany) - 7.00pm

Fife Flyers v Eisperatin Crimmitschau (Germany) - 7.15pm

Manchester Storm v Tolzer Lowen (Germany) - 7.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Guildford Flames - 7.00pm

Sunday 2nd September

Coventry Blaze v Amiens (France)

Dundee Stars v EHC Frieburg (Germany) - 5.00pm

Fife Flyers v Tolzer Lowen (Germany) - 6.30pm

Guildford Flames v Milton Keynes Lightning - 6.00pm

Manchester Storm v Eisperatin Crimmitschau (Germany) - 5.30pm

Wednesday 5th September

Milton Keynes Lightning v Coventry Blaze - 7.30pm