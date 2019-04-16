Sheffield Steelers new boss breezes into the city

Have your say

Aaron Fox is the new head coach of Sheffield Steelers.

He was introduced to fans at a meeting at the Holiday Inn, tonight.

Aaron Fox: from Medvescak Zagreb to Sheffield Steelers

The American quit his job at Medvescak Zagreb in Croatia last December and has been courted by Steelers for some time.

An expert in recruiting he told The Star that his passion was hockey - and winning was his priority.

He embarks on a crusade now to take Sheffield for a seventh-place team to challenging Belfast Giants and Cardiff Devils.

Fox takes over from Tom Barrasso, currently on a golfing holiday before returning to the US.

Hear what he has to say in our first video interview with him.