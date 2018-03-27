Sheffield Steelers must wait on ‘Moose’

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers are preparing for the worst case scenario - losing their import goalie for this weekend’s Play Off quarter finals.

Coach Paul Thompson said: “He is having extensive treatment, but we won’t push it if he’s not ready, there’s no point.

“‘Moose’ is the top goaltender in the Elite League.

“But we have full confidence in his back-up Brad Day, who has done a fantastic job recently, especially on the road against the first and second place teams (Cardiff Devils and Manchester Storm.)”

Steelers entertain Guildford Flames in the first leg of the quarter final on Saturday.

